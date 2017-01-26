BRIEF-Whitbread says Q3 total sales growth of 8.6 pct

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc :

* Good total sales growth of 8.6 pct for q3

* On track to deliver full year results in line with expectations

* In quarter our brands continued to win market share growing total sales by 8.6 pct and like for like sales by 1.7 pct

* Trading since end of quarter is such that we expect to deliver full year results in line with expectations.

* We have opened 15 hotels in uk since start of year, increasing number of rooms available by 9.7 pct

* Like for like sales grew by 1.8 pct benefitting from our hotel extension programme which, as expected, diluted our like for like revpar, which was down 1.3 pct.

* In quarter, costa delivered total sales growth of 12.5 pct and good like for like sales growth of 4.3 pct

* This performance was supported by its new advertising and promotional campaigns and benefitted from timing of quarter end, which included a strong start to christmas period

* For comparable period, to 26 november, excluding this timing benefit, costa's like for like sales growth was 2.9 pct *3

* Year to date we opened 186 net new stores worldwide and installed 1,266 costa express machines

* We now expect to install at least 1,500 new costa express machines this financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)