FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Whitbread says Q3 total sales growth of 8.6 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Whitbread says Q3 total sales growth of 8.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc :

* Good total sales growth of 8.6 pct for q3

* On track to deliver full year results in line with expectations

* In quarter our brands continued to win market share growing total sales by 8.6 pct and like for like sales by 1.7 pct

* Trading since end of quarter is such that we expect to deliver full year results in line with expectations.

* We have opened 15 hotels in uk since start of year, increasing number of rooms available by 9.7 pct

* Like for like sales grew by 1.8 pct benefitting from our hotel extension programme which, as expected, diluted our like for like revpar, which was down 1.3 pct.

* In quarter, costa delivered total sales growth of 12.5 pct and good like for like sales growth of 4.3 pct

* This performance was supported by its new advertising and promotional campaigns and benefitted from timing of quarter end, which included a strong start to christmas period

* For comparable period, to 26 november, excluding this timing benefit, costa's like for like sales growth was 2.9 pct *3

* Year to date we opened 186 net new stores worldwide and installed 1,266 costa express machines

* We now expect to install at least 1,500 new costa express machines this financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.