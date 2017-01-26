FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Property firm Great Portland sees "healthy" interest despite economic uncertainty
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Property firm Great Portland sees "healthy" interest despite economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc

* Great portland estates Q3 trading update

* 16 new lettings (86,600 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 7.2 million stg (our share: 6.4 million stg); 2 pct above march 2016 ERV

* Further 4.5 million stg of lettings under offer; 7.8 pct ahead of March 2016 ERV

* Vacancy rate increased as expected to 7.3 pct due to development/refurbishment completions, average office rent only 48.80 stg sq ft

* Rent roll of 107.7 million stg, up 7.3 pct over three months; diverse tenant base (<1.5 pct to investment banking/securities trading/insurance)

* Forward sale of 73/89 Oxford Street, W1 for 276.5 million stg, crystallising whole life surplus of 75 pct (118.5 million stg)

* Cash and undrawn committed facilities of 445 million stg, low marginal cost of debt of 1.4 pct

* Interest remains healthy for limited available space across our west end focused portfolio

* Continuing uncertain economic environment and our expectation that London's commercial property markets will weaken in near-term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.