FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Card Factory says trading for Christmas period good
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 26, 2017 / 7:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Card Factory says trading for Christmas period good

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* A good christmas trading period, with improved like-for-like performance

* A good christmas trading period against a strong prior year comparative

* Like-For-Like store sales returned to growth within historic range in final quarter of financial year

* Year-To-Date like-for-like store sales growth improved to +0.4% (11 months ended 31 december 2015: +2.8%)

* Total year-to-date sales growth of +4.3% (11 months ended 31 december 2015: +8.1%)

* 51 net new stores opened in period in line with historic and projected roll-out rate

* Board is confident of delivering full year underlying profit before tax for current financial year slightly ahead of analyst consensus*

* Group delivered a good level of growth in christmas period driven by a combination of like-for-like sales growth and new store roll out.

* Against a strong prior year comparative, card factory stores delivered a good christmas trading performance with cumulative like-for-likes for

* Including sales from cardfactory.co.uk, total card factory year-to-date like-for-like sales grew by 0.5%

* Continue to target medium term sales growth of at least 10% per annum for this business.

* Group continues to be highly cash generative. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.