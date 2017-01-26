BRIEF-Euromoney says trading largely in line with expectations

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement

* Challenging market conditions and political uncertainty have continued into Q1 of new financial year

* Reported revenues for three months to December 31 increased by 6 pct

* Underlying revenues, which exclude impact of currency movements and acquisitions and disposals, fell by 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)