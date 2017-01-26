BRIEF-Fuller Smith & Turner comparable sales up 3.7 pct for 43 weeks to Jan.21

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc :

* Trading over important Christmas and new year period has been strong

* Like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels for last 10 weeks increasing by 7.4 pct

* For 43 week period, like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels increased by 3.7 pct, like for like profits in tenanted inns division were down by 1 pct

* Like for like profits in tenanted inns rising by 2 pct and total beer and cider volumes in Fuller's Beer Company increasing by 1 pct

* For 43 week period total beer and cider volumes in fuller's beer company decreased by 4 pct.

* We are facing increasing cost pressures including a steep rise in business rates, an increase in national living wage and introduction of apprenticeship levy

* "last 10 weeks have been particularly strong"