7 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo sees 2016 underlying profits in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc

* Revenue of 364m stg, up 15 pct (2 pct at constant currency)

* Retail revenue grew 17 pct to 244m stg (4 pct at constant currency)

* Stronger final quarter resulted in lfl in second half improving to 2 pct and an overall lfl for year of -1 pct

* Wholesale revenue grew 8 pct to 107m stg(-4 pct at constant currency) with planned reduced purchasing by usa department stores offset by growth across all other regions

* Anticipate delivering underlying profits in line with expectations for 2016

* See improving trends across all regions and are well positioned to take advantage of a stronger marketplace

* Will deliver on strong current growth expectations for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

