Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wang Tai Holdings Ltd

* On 11 January 2017 unit entered into sale and purchase agreements with three shareholders

* Deal with three shareholders of target company

* Vendors agreed to sell, in aggregate, approximately 53.0% of issued share capital of target company

* Trading in shares will remain suspended pending publication of announcement regarding details of acquisition placing,application for whitewash waiver