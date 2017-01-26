BRIEF-China Motor Bus Co updates on press articles relating to Argyle Street Management Ltd

Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Motor Bus Co. Ltd :

* China Motor Bus-...More Announcement On Press Articles Relating To Argyle Street Management Limited

* Is aware of unusual increase in price and trading volume of shares of company

* Save as disclosed, not aware of any reasons for these price and trading volume movements of shares

* Wishes to reiterate that allegations are unfounded

* Confirm that it received an unsigned letter from ASML with said allegations which board has replied to, rejecting and refuting allegations made

* Ngan Kit-Keung confirmed to board that suggestion he was prepared to sell his shareholding interests in company to asml is unfounded.