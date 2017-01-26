BRIEF-German Startups Group: realises profits with two portfolio companies

Jan 26 (Reuters) - German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Group realises profits with two portfolio companies

* Reaches an agreement for near-term sale of shares in two holdings from midfield of its investment portfolio at book value

* Will realise notable profits in relation to acquisition costs

* Proceeds of 800,000 euros ($858,960.00)will increase cash available position of German Startups Group accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)