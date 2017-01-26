FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advance Information Marketing updates on termination of option agreement with Sunsea Development Sdn
January 26, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Advance Information Marketing updates on termination of option agreement with Sunsea Development Sdn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Advance Information Marketing Bhd

* On 25 jan , co had served notice of termination to sunsea for termination of option agreement and supplemental option agreement

* Board has decided not to exercise the option upon the expired on 25 january 2017

* Sunsea shall refund option fee of 2 million rgt immediately upon expiry of option period in event that co does not exercise option

* Termination is not expected to have any material impact on earnings of the company for fy ending 31 dec 2017 Source (bit.ly/2jiaj0d) Further company coverage:

