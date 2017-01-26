FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SCA sees stable publication paper, kraftliner prices in Q1
January 26, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SCA sees stable publication paper, kraftliner prices in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - SCA AB CEO Magnus Groth to analyst and press conference:

* sees stable prices in Q1 for publication paper, kraftliner

* sees slightly higher prices in Q1 for pulp

* work with proposed split into two companies proceeding according to plan, sees total costs for the split of around 1.07 bln SEK, including project and listing costs around 320 mln, one-time foreign tax on non-current assets outside Sweden around 450 mln and brand-related costs around 300 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

