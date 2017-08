Jan 26 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Has received an order from a Global Tier-1 Group Customer in South America

* Deal is a continuation of a long technology collaboration between companies

* Value of deal is approximately 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) Source text: bit.ly/2jijHk9

