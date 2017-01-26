FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-UEM Edgenta's unit commences legal proceedings against EK Integrated Construction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-UEM Edgenta's unit commences legal proceedings against EK Integrated Construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Uem Edgenta Bhd

* Rimbunan Melati Sdn Bhd has commenced legal proceedings against Ek Integrated Construction Sdn Bhd

* Rimbunan's solicitors had informed uemed on 26 Jan that they have accordingly filed writ of summons and statement of claim bearing suit against defendant

* Rimbunan claims that defendant had breached its obligations to Rimbunan under piling contract and building contract that defendant had entered into

* Rimbunan claims that defendant failed in carrying out its obligations causing Rimbunan to suffer losses of 11 million rgt as at Jan 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2kn56Ws) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.