BRIEF-UEM Edgenta's unit commences legal proceedings against EK Integrated Construction

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Uem Edgenta Bhd

* Rimbunan Melati Sdn Bhd has commenced legal proceedings against Ek Integrated Construction Sdn Bhd

* Rimbunan's solicitors had informed uemed on 26 Jan that they have accordingly filed writ of summons and statement of claim bearing suit against defendant

* Rimbunan claims that defendant had breached its obligations to Rimbunan under piling contract and building contract that defendant had entered into

* Rimbunan claims that defendant failed in carrying out its obligations causing Rimbunan to suffer losses of 11 million rgt as at Jan 2017