7 months ago
BRIEF-Imperial Brands withdraws AGM resolution for directors' remuneration policy
January 26, 2017 / 9:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Imperial Brands withdraws AGM resolution for directors' remuneration policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc :

* Withdrawal of AGM resolution

* No longer intends to seek shareholders' approval for proposal at AGM and that directors' remuneration policy

* Directors' remuneration policy and its associated metrics as approved by shareholders at AGM held in 2015 will continue to apply

* While we received considerable support, it is clear that views have changed over time and right course now is to withdraw resolution - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

