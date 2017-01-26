FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jason Holdings announces adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against directors
January 26, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jason Holdings announces adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Jason Holdings Limited

* Adjournment Of Hearing For Bankruptcy Applications Against Directors Of The Company

* Board of company makes further announcement regarding bankruptcy applications taken out by anz against directors of company

* Court further adjourned bankruptcy applications against both of them to 9 february 2017 for settlement discussions between them and anz

* On 26 jan bankruptcy applications against Sim Choon Joo, an executive director and Jason Sim Chon Ang were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

