7 months ago
BRIEF-Spur Corp says total franchised restaurant up c.10 pct for 6 months
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Spur Corp says total franchised restaurant up c.10 pct for 6 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spur Corporation Ltd

* Sales update for the six months ended 31 December 2016

* Increased total franchised restaurant sales from continuing operations by 10.4 pct to 3.8 billion rand in six months to Dec 2016

* International restaurant sales, excluding UK, increased by 9.3 pct on a constant exchange rate basis.

* Franchised restaurant sales in S.Africa grew by 10.2 pct, with sales from international restaurants, excluding UK, increasing by 12.0 pct in rand terms. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

