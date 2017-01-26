BRIEF-FCA says will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible UAW-represented employees

Jan 26 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC

* FCA US LLC announced that it will make average profit sharing payments of $5,000 to eligible uaw-represented employees

* FCA US LLC - approximately 40,000 employees will receive the payment on Feb. 17, 2017.

* FCA US LLC -to spend much of 2017 completing 1st phase of industrialization plan, which includes retooling 3 assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio

* FCA US LLC - total of $2.5 billion will be invested in 3 facilities to expand the Jeep and Ram brands and will bring 1,700 new jobs Source text: (bit.ly/2jsYiIE) Further company coverage: