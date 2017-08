Jan 26 (Reuters) - Unima 2000 SA :

* Signs 2.1 million zloty ($517,547.32) net deal with Nowy Styl Sp. z o.o. for development of telecommunications system on Avaya platform

* The works to be completed till June 8 ($1 = 4.0576 zlotys)