7 months ago
BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln
January 26, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP :

* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion

* Blackstone Group Lp - economic net income was $812million($0.68/unit) in the quarter

* Blackstone Group Lp qtrly net income per common unit $0.55

* Blackstone Group Lp - gross inflows were $16.7billion in the quarter

* Blackstone Group LP - distributable earnings(was $692 million ($0.55/unit) in the quarter

* Blackstone Group LP- declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.47 per common unit payable on February 13, 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $1.57 billion versus $897.42 million Source text (bit.ly/2kwnCyT) Further company coverage:

