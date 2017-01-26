FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge Q4 core profit below expectations
January 26, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Getinge Q4 core profit below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Q4 net sales increased by 1.1% to sek 9,523 m (9,417).

* Getinge q4 order intake increased by 3.1% to sek 8,582 m (8,326). Order intake declined organically by 1.1%.

* Says outlook for 2017: slightly positive organic sales growth for full-year.

* Getinge q4 ebita* improved by 2.6% to sek 1,970 m (1,920)

* Says a dividend per share of sek 2.00 (2.80) is proposed, corresponding to sek 477 m (667).

* Says continued remediation activities related to consent decree with fda

* Says currency transaction effects are expected to have a positive impact of approximately sek 200 m on the group's 2017 earnings

* Fin consequences of the consent decree with the fda*, ex reconstruction costs, are related to loss of revenue and are expected to have a negative impact of abt sek 50 m on 2017 operating profit

* Is still awaiting the fda's decision on the action plan related to the production unit in hechingen

* Reuters poll: getinge q4 order intake was seen at 8,561 million sek, adjusted. Ebita at 2,156 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

