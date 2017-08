Jan 26 (Reuters) - RTX A/S :

* Q1 2016/17 net revenue 111.3 million Danish crowns ($16 million) versus 91.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2016/17 EBIT 15.1 million crowns versus 12.1 million crowns year ago

* Says development in Q1 is in line with expectations announced in annual report for 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9323 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)