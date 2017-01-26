FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate clarifies on atricle in Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sabana Shariah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Refers to news article published by straits times titled "angry investors want reit manager kicked out"

* Clarifies that 37 cents was closing price of units on 24 Jan 2017

* Clarifies that manager's fee structure is in line with market practice in Singapore REIT sector

* All acquisitions were approved by board of directors in accordance with property funds appendix and sgx-st listing manual Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

