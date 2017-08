Jan 26 (Reuters) - First Bancorp

* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly net interest income increased by $2.9 million to $121.1 million, compared to $118.2 million for Q3 of 2016

* First Bancorp qtrly net interest margin was 4.30 percent, up 24 basis points from Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: