BRIEF-Pfizer reports positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection

* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate to commence phase 3 study in first half of 2017

* Pfizer Inc - based on findings from pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress into phase 3 in first half of 2017

* Pfizer Inc- based on findings from pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress into phase 3 in first half of 2017.