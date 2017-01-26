FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer reports positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer reports positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection

* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate to commence phase 3 study in first half of 2017

* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate to commence phase 3 study in first half of 2017

* Pfizer Inc - based on findings from pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress into phase 3 in first half of 2017

* Pfizer Inc- based on findings from pre-planned interim analysis, Pfizer's c. Difficile vaccine candidate will progress into phase 3 in first half of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.