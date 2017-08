Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd

* Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd - has signed an annual sales contract for 2017 with Eternal Electronic Material Co Ltd

* Fuwei Films Holdings - based on new contract, co expects polyester film for PCB sales in q1 2017 will about increase by 34.5pct VSTO same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: