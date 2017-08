Jan 26 (Reuters) - Attilan Group Ltd :

* Responds to queries on announcement raised by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in its email dated 18 January 2017

* Co will be able to operate as going concern as Advance Opportunities Fund I has provided confirmation that it will continue with subscription agreement

* Confirms that all material disclosures have been provided for trading of company's shares to continue