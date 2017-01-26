FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-ITC Corp was informed by vendor that vendor and Ace Pride Holdings entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Itc Corp Ltd -

* Co was informed by vendor that on 23 January 2017 that vendor and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 27 january 2017

* Pursuant to deal vendor agreed to sell and procure sale of 1.15 billion shares for an aggregate consideration of hk$596.6 million

* Offeror being Ace Pride Holdings Limited; vendor being Chan Kwok Keung, Charles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

