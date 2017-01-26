BRIEF-Moneygram agrees to merge with Ant Financial

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Moneygram International Inc

* Moneygram agrees to merge with Ant Financial

* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram being offered $13.25 per share in cash

* Moneygram International Inc says deal is valued at approximately $880 million for all of Moneygram's common and preferred shares on a fully diluted basis

* Moneygram International Inc says upon completion of the transaction, Moneygram will retain the Moneygram brand name and management team

* Transaction has been approved by the Moneygram board of directors

* Moneygram International Inc says Alex Holmes will continue to serve as chief executive officer of Moneygram

* Moneygram International Inc says Moneygram will continue to be headquartered in the United States and operate under its existing brand

* Moneygram says Thomas H. Lee partners, certain Moneygram executives who collectively own about 46 percent of voting shares of co to vote in favor of deal

* Moneygram International Inc says as part of deal, Ant Financial will assume or refinance Moneygram's outstanding debt Further company coverage: