7 months ago
BRIEF-Real Nutriceutical Group updates on results of independent review
Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Real Nutriceutical Group updates on results of independent review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd :

* Zhonghui Anda Risk Services Ltd has been engaged to conduct independent review

* Zhonghui has recently issued a final report on its findings for certain allegations from review

* Refers to information obtained by Zhonghui during review in respect of allegations made in Glaucus Report

* Zhonghui did not discover any material discrepancies between tax returns and tax receipts

* Zhonghui did not discover any material discrepancies between group's financial records and independent information obtained by Zhonghui

* Company has already entered into settlement agreement with Glaucus

* Company is entitled to state that its financial statements for current and prior years are genuine and correct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

