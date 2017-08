Jan 26 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue Airways Corp - first quarter 2017 available seat miles (asms) are estimated to increase 4.5pct to 6.5pct year-over-year

* Jetblue Airways Corp - full year 2017 asms are estimated to increase 6.5pct to 8.5pct year-over-year