FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America

* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with the issue regarding certain 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles

* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 8,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram instrument cluster displays

* Ford Motor-affected vehicles in recall include certain 2016 Ford Focus vehicles and 2016 ford c-max vehicles

* Ford motor co - issues safety recall for certain 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on floor pan

* Ford Motor Co - issuing safety recall for 18 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on the floor pan

* Ford - vehicles affected by safety compliance recall include certain 2017 Ford f-150 vehicles built at dearborn assembly plant, Kansas City assembly plant

* Ford Motor- there are about 17 vehicles located in u.s. And one in Canada in recall for certain 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles Source text for Eikon: nNDLch0Tjh Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.