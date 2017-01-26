BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall recall in North America

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America

* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with the issue regarding certain 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles

* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 8,000 2017 Ford F-150 vehicles to reprogram instrument cluster displays

* Ford Motor-affected vehicles in recall include certain 2016 Ford Focus vehicles and 2016 ford c-max vehicles

* Ford motor co - issues safety recall for certain 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on floor pan

* Ford Motor Co - issuing safety recall for 18 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles to inspect and repair left-hand body apron joints located on the floor pan

* Ford - vehicles affected by safety compliance recall include certain 2017 Ford f-150 vehicles built at dearborn assembly plant, Kansas City assembly plant

* Ford Motor- there are about 17 vehicles located in u.s. And one in Canada in recall for certain 2016 ford focus and c-max vehicles