BRIEF-S&P says People's Republic of China 'AA-/A-1+' ratings affirmed outlook remains negative

Jan 26 (Reuters) - S&P on China

* S&P says People's Republic of China 'AA-/A-1+' ratings affirmed outlook remains negative

* S&P says project that China's economic growth over the next three years will remain at or above 5.5% annually

* S&P says ratings on China reflect view of the government's reform agenda, growth prospects, and strong external metrics

* S&P says in 2017-2020, expect the Chinese government to keep the reported general government deficit to within 3% of GDP