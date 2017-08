Jan 26 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities

* Agreement is adjunct to existing 15-year 500 million dollar partnership between Westchester Medical Center Health Network (BSCHS is its member) and co which started in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)