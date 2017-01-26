FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Odella Leather sees significant decrease in HY revenue, gross profit, turnover
January 26, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Odella Leather sees significant decrease in HY revenue, gross profit, turnover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Odella Leather Holdings Ltd

* Odellaleather-profit Warning And Inside Information

* Anticipated that revenue and gross profit of group for six months ended 31 December 2016 would decreased significantly

* Turnover and gross profit for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to drop by more than 20 pct

* Expected result is mainly attributable to deterioration of business of some international brands

* Turnover and gross profit for three months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to increase by more than 28 pct

* Group is still anticipated to record profit before tax for six months and three months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

