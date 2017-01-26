BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Bank appoints Yinka Sanni as new ceo of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc :
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
* Says David Borha's resignation became effective on Jan 19, 2017
* Says Demola Sogunle, current deputy chief executive of the Bank, has assumed the role of chief executive officer of the Bank
* Demola role is effective Jan 25, 2017 following Sanni's elevation as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc