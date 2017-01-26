FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Bank appoints Yinka Sanni as new ceo of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Stanbic IBTC Bank appoints Yinka Sanni as new ceo of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc :

* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc

* Says David Borha's resignation became effective on Jan 19, 2017

* Says Demola Sogunle, current deputy chief executive of the Bank, has assumed the role of chief executive officer of the Bank

* Demola role is effective Jan 25, 2017 following Sanni's elevation as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc Source : bit.ly/2kxdfev Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

