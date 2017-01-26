FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-CARBO Ceramics says it entered into Master Purchase Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services on Jan 20
January 26, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CARBO Ceramics says it entered into Master Purchase Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - CARBO Ceramics Inc :

* On Jan 20, Co entered into Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services with one of its customers, Halliburton Energy Services Inc

* Master Purchase Agreement for Goods and Services has a 4 year term, which may be extended for an additional 4 years-SEC filing

* MPA replaces Co's Proppant Supply Agreement with Halliburton Energy Services, dated August 8, 2008, which expired as of June 30, 2016

* Master Purchase Agreement provides Halliburton limited volume discounts

* Master Purchase Agreement gives Halliburton exclusive right to review new products/technologies of CARBO prior to commercialization Source text: (bit.ly/2k7U7TC) Further company coverage:

