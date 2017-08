Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kanevsksakhar PJSC :

* Says MKT decreases its stake in company to 8.1840 pct from 16.4999 pct

* Says Rodina increases its stake in company to 26.8002 pct from 18.4843 pct Source text: bit.ly/2kwFXfw, bit.ly/2knpff3

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)