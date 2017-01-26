BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek

Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* Verily Life Sciences says Temasek will invest $800 million in exchange for a minority stake in company

* Verily - Majority of investment will be funded in coming days, and remainder of investment is scheduled to be funded in second half of 2017

* Verily Life Sciences says Temasek will nominate a director to its operating board

* Verily says to collaborate with Temasek on expansion of Verily's programs outside of united states