BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek

Jan 26 (Reuters) -
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
* Verily - Majority of investment will be funded in coming days, and remainder of investment is scheduled to be funded in second half of 2017
* Verily Life Sciences says Temasek will nominate a director to its operating board
* Verily says to collaborate with Temasek on expansion of Verily's programs outside of united states