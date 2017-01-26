FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management purchases Chefs Warehouse shares
January 26, 2017 / 2:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management purchases Chefs Warehouse shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chefs Warehouse Inc :

* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - purchased Chefs Warehouse shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - reports 5.9 percent stake in Chefs Warehouse as of January 17, 2017

* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended Chefs' Warehouse's board certain action items such as adopting majority vote standard for election of directors

* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended chefs' warehouse's board certain action items such as phase out of related party deals

* Legion Partners Asset Management-recommended chefs' warehouse's board to refocus of executive compensation on creating sustained long-term value Source text: (bit.ly/2jiWQoD) Further company coverage:

