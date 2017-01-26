FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dow Chemical says confident can solve European Commission regulatory issues related to DuPont deal
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 3:22 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Dow Chemical says confident can solve European Commission regulatory issues related to DuPont deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co -

* CEO Liveris - “honored to serve in leadership role in working closely with administration to create vibrant us manufacturing sector” - conf call

* “Confident that we can solve European commission regulatory issues” and “confident we can satisfy their innovation remedy request” - conf call

* Sees 2017 capex of about $3.4 billion - conf call

* Says “we are going to achieve cost synergies which actually does meet headcount reduction, we don’t fit the presidential agenda right away”

* “Can already see that trump administration is going to move fast on taking out regulatory costs and giving us better tax regimens” Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.