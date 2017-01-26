FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-JetBlue says key revenue metric to decline in January
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 4:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-JetBlue says key revenue metric to decline in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp :

* In 2017, plan to continue to invest in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and the West Coast - Conf call

* In quarter, Latin American results remained mixed but performed generally in line with the system - Conf call

* Still closely monitoring the economic trends in Puerto Rico - Conf call

* Sees January RASM to decline between 8 percent and 9 pecrent - Conf call

* Impact of winter storm Jonas last year negatively impacted January RASM by two points - Conf call

* Expect January to be weakest month of the quarter - Conf call

* Beyond January, current bookings are pointing to positive RASM in "peak February periods" - Conf call

* "Initial read on April is also encouraging" - Conf call

* Expect sequential improvement in RASM from the first to second quarter - Conf call

* December and January calendar shift compressed holiday return and had an impact on overall demand for holiday travel - Conf call

* Planned capacity growth should be be higher in the second half of 2017 - Conf call

* Expect CASM excluding fuel growth to be higher in the first half of year - Conf call

* Expect CASM ex-fuel growth to peak in Q2 and then moderate as we move through Q3 and Q4 - Conf call

* For the first quarter, we expect total capital expenditures of approximately $305 million to $365 million - Conf call

* Expect to use a mix of cash and debt financing for 2017 orders - Conf call

* Have not seen any change to pilot attrition numbers - Conf call

* Plan to recruit about 200 to 300 pilots this year - Conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.