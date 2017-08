Jan 26 (Reuters) - Aubay Sa :

* 2016 revenues: 326.4 million euros($347.98 million)- growth of 19.2 pct

* To achieve organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct in 2017 on the back of a middle-of-the-range forecast of 346 million euros in revenues