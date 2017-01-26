FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
January 26, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bonanza Creek Energy Inc :

* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing

* Intends to file motion with Court seeking approval of stipulation among parties memorializing terms of agreement - SEC filing

* Silo's unsecured claim will be allowed in amount of $75 million and Silo will receive a distribution of new common stock or cash

* Agreement with Silo to settle certain claims in connection with previously announced cases commenced by Co under chapter 11 bankruptcy Source text: (bit.ly/2kxEvoQ) Further company coverage:

