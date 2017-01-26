FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-VSE Corp says U.S. District Judge awarded damages of about $3.5 mln agains Co in civil lawsuit
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-VSE Corp says U.S. District Judge awarded damages of about $3.5 mln agains Co in civil lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - VSE Corp :

* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE Corporation in civil lawsuit

* Court's order reduces previously reported jury award of about $4.8 million rendered on June 30, 2016-SEC filing

* Co is evaluating legal options in respect of Court's decision regarding Heritage lawsuit, including filing of motion for new trial or of an appeal

* Expects FY income statement will include reserve that will be greater than $1.2 million recorded on 10-Q for qtrs ended June 30,Sept 30 Source text: (bit.ly/2ju7uwj) Further company coverage:

