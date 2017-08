Jan 26 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc

* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA

* AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY TO JANUARY 2020 AND INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $27 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

* PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY $10 MILLION PROMISSORY NOTES ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF ENERGY SOURCE IN 2015