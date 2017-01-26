BRIEF-Microsoft reports quarterly GAAP earnings $0.66 per share

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp

* Microsoft reports record second-quarter

* Quarterly revenue was $24.1 billion GAAP, and $26.1 billion non-GAAP

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.66 GAAP, and $0.83 non-GAAP

* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes was $7.4 billion and increased 10% (up 12% in constant currency)

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $25.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 5% (up 7% in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in intelligent cloud was $6.9 billion and increased 8% (up 10% in constant currency)

* Quarterly office 365 commercial revenue growth of 47% (up 49% in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing was $11.8 billion and decreased 5%

* Quarterly office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 22% (up 21% in constant currency)

* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 10% (up 11% in constant currency)

* Quarterly office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 24.9 million

* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 14% in constant currency) driven by double-digit annuity revenue growth

* Quarterly gaming revenue decreased 3% (down 1% in constant currency)

* Quarterly windows OEM revenue increased 5% (up 5% in constant currency)

* Quarterly azure revenue increased 93% (up 95% in constant currency) with azure compute usage more than doubling year-over-year

* LinkedIn contributed revenue of $228 million for period beginning on December 8, 2016

* "Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in Microsoft cloud" Source text: bit.ly/2kpzejZ Further company coverage: