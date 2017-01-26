FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-EP Energy announces permian drilling joint venture
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-EP Energy announces permian drilling joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp -

* Announces permian drilling joint venture and acceleration of wolfcamp program development

* Investor will fund 60 percent of drilling, completion and equipping costs in exchange for a 50 percent working interest in joint venture wells

* Investor is participating in development of an up to 150 well program in two separate 75 well tranches

* EP Energy will retain operational control of joint venture assets.

* Once investor achieves 12 percent internal rate of return on invested capital in each tranche, working interest will revert to 15 percent

* First wells under joint venture began production in January 2017

* Investor funds approximately $450 million for program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

