January 26, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-General Cable says EVP Robert Kenny to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - General Cable Corp

* General Cable Corp - on Jan 26 co announced Robert D. Kenny, executive vice president, chief executive officer, Europe and Africa, will be leaving

* General Cable Corp - company is conducting a search for an executive to lead company's Europe and Africa business

* General Cable Corp - pending hire of new executive, Michael T. Mcdonnell, president, CEO, assumed direct responsibility for Europe and Africa business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

