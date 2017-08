Jan 27 (Reuters) - Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd :

* Claims against suppliers

* Co noted in Jan, unit filed civil claims against three suppliers of lead

* Claims for failure to deliver certain quantity of lead of outstanding value of RMB178 million which Zhejiang Xinwei made pre-payment to suppliers

* Group is still assessing impact of claims on financial or business position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: