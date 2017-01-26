FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-VMware sees Q1 diluted non-GAAP EPS $0.93-$0.96
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-VMware sees Q1 diluted non-GAAP EPS $0.93-$0.96

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - VMware Inc :

* Board approves transition to Dell fiscal calendar 52/53 week-year ending on the Friday closest to Jan. 31st

* Will have a transition period from Jan. 1st - Feb. 3rd, 2017 and beginning Feb 4th calendar will be aligned to Dell'S FY18.

* The Q1 of FY18 will begin on Feb. 4th and end on May. 5th 2017

* The transition period's results will be included in the first 10-Q of fiscal 2018

* Sees Q1 total revenue between $1.675 billion -$1.725 billion (midpoint of $1.70 billion)

* Sees Q1 license revenue between $590 million -$620 million (midpoint of $605 million)

* Sees Q1 diluted non -GAAP EPS $0.93-$0.96 (midpoint of $0.945)

* Sees FY18 total revenue about $7.57 billion

* Sees FY18 license revenue about $2.97 billion

* Sees FY18 diluted non-GAAP EPS about $4.87

* Sees FY18 non-GAAP operating margin about 32.3 percent

* Sees Q1 FY18 non-GAAP operating margin about 28.2 percent

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.99, revenue view $7.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.69, revenue view $7.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.